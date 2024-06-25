Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley was up at sunrise to greet charity bikers.

It was an early rise for the Mayor of Skegness when 97 bikers roared into town raising funds for charity.

Coun Adrian Findley welcomed the riders from all over the country at 4am last Sunday morning.

They were raising funds for MacMillan Cancer Support as part of the Sunset to Sunrise Tour, covering 250 miles from Holyhead in North Wales

"I had the honour of waving the checkered flag on their arrival just before a beautiful sunrise,” said Coun Findley.

"This is their 14th year of this annual event raising over £150,000 for MacMillan.

“After a cup of tea and a bacon roll at the Storehouse, many of the riders set off home for a well deserved rest after travelling through the night.

“A huge thank you to Steve Freemantle for organising this annual event and the marshals keeping the riders safe, along with the riders themselves and the supporting vehicle team.”