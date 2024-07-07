Mayor of Skegness welcomes bikers after gruelling 100-mile charity ride
Thirty-nine riders had peddled from Nottingham to Skegness raising funds for, amongst others, Forever Stars – a charity dedicated to people and families that have lost a child
The annual charity cycle has taken place for 23 years and in total the riders have raised a massive £160,000 for their charities.
“I was very touched by the love for their reasons to make this journey,” said Coun Findley, who welcomed the riders at the finish line at The Royal Hotel.
"They have made this journey for 23 years to Skegness raising over £160,000 and would offer and welcome anyone that wishes to join them and raise for a charity close to their heart.
"It’s a well organised event and in the past have had over 110 riders.
“I was even offered to take part next year but 100 miles through whatever weather is thrown at you sounds tough, but these people did it.”
Anyone interested in joining them can find out more on the Skegness Bike Ride Facebook page.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.