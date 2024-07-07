'We made it!": Charity riders at The Royal Hotel in Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson

Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley says he has been invited to get on his bike next year after being overwhelmed by the efforts of charity bikers who arrived in the town at the weekend.

Thirty-nine riders had peddled from Nottingham to Skegness raising funds for, amongst others, Forever Stars – a charity dedicated to people and families that have lost a child

The annual charity cycle has taken place for 23 years and in total the riders have raised a massive £160,000 for their charities.

“I was very touched by the love for their reasons to make this journey,” said Coun Findley, who welcomed the riders at the finish line at The Royal Hotel.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley welcomes the bikers. Photo: Barry Robinson

"They have made this journey for 23 years to Skegness raising over £160,000 and would offer and welcome anyone that wishes to join them and raise for a charity close to their heart.

"It’s a well organised event and in the past have had over 110 riders.

“I was even offered to take part next year but 100 miles through whatever weather is thrown at you sounds tough, but these people did it.”