Mayor officially opens new O2 store at Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough

Virgin Media O2 has opened a new store in Marshall’s Yard, Gainsborough, as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to the high street.

The store was officially opened at a special ribbon cutting ceremony by the Mayor of Gainsborough, Coun Kenneth Woolley.

Coun Woolley said: “It’s always incredibly exciting when a forward-thinking company like O2 decide to open a store in your town. This is another example of the benefits of having a large retail outlet in the town.

“This will make a big difference to people in the local area who will be able to get the help and support they need without needing to travel elsewhere.”

Virgin Media O2’s decision to open the store created new job opportunities, with staff hired from the local area.

Before beginning their roles, team members received extensive training to handle customer queries and advise on how best to support customers with their tech needs.

The store aims to make it easier for consumers to recycle their old or unwanted devices, helping Virgin Media O2 to reach its wider sustainability targets.

Electronics, including old mobiles, earphones, wearable tech and cables can be recycled in exchange for money – ideal for consumers wanting to make some extra cash or spring clean their homes.

A look inside of the new O2 shop in Marshall's Yard in Gainsborough

The store also joins more than 300 others as part of the National Digital Inclusion Network, where people in need can get easy access to a free O2 SIM with 25GB of monthly data for 12 months – enough for around 275 hours of internet browsing per month.

Will Houldsworth, director of Retail at Virgin Media O2, said: “Opening a new store in Gainsborough demonstrates our ongoing commitment to serving customers at a time and place that works best for them, including on the high street.

“Over the past 12 months, we have invested millions of pounds to upgrade and improve more than one hundred stores giving customers a brilliant experience whenever they visit us.

“With further investment planned in 2025 and beyond, we remain focused on strengthening our connections with communities, creating new opportunities and delivering even more value for our customers.”

Melissa Clement, Marshall’s Yard Centre manager, said: “We are really pleased that O2 have chosen Marshall’s Yard for the location of their latest store in the Lincolnshire region.

“The store looks great and its lovely to welcome the company and their new Gainsborough team to the centre.”

The new Gainsborough store is part of a wider series of investments Virgin Media O2 is making into its retail stores, including opening a new flagship store last December.

The flagship concept store became the UK’s largest telco store at nearly 5,000 sqft and added to the 300 plus stores the company already operates across the UK.