After a short introduction by Allen Marshall, Regional Managing Director, and Bryan Simpson, Divisional Managing Director, the Mayoral party enjoyed a tour of the 2 bedroom semi-detached Cork, 3 bedroom semi-detached Fergus and 3 bedroom detached Kilkenny show homes.
Retired builder Coun Pickett, who handed over the mayoral chains to Coun Anne Dorrian last week, visited Saxon Grange last year - where he took part in a bricklaying ceremony.
Allen Marshall, Regional Managing Director at Gleeson said: “We were delighted to welcome the Mayor and Mayoress back to Saxon Grange. It is great to see their positivity and support for the development and the benefits it brings to the local community. We pride ourselves on delivering affordable homes for local people, and are delighted that our customers will now be able to view our show homes and see for themselves the benefits of buying a Gleeson home.”
The new development is situated in the town’s Toot Lane, and will comprise of 85 two, three and four bedroom homes.