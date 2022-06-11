Mayor praises brilliance of students at Skegness college

Skegness TEC Brilliance Awards at The Storehouse in Skegness. Photo by Jon Corken

Coun Tony Tye was attending the first annual Brilliance Awards in-person awards by Skegness TEC (part of the TEC Partnership) since before the pandemic in 2019.

Brilliance Awards are a celebration of all the learners’; successes over the academic year with awards being presented for each curriculum area, along with dedicated awards for Work Experience, Learner Journey, Community Engagement and Learner of the Year.

It is a chance for learners and their families, along with tutors, support staff and local employers, to come together in celebration.

During the ceremony at the Storehouse, Coun Tye presented the Jasmine Beever Learner Journey Award to deserving winner Amy Ross.

He said: “I was honoured to attend the ceremony and make the award to Jasmine and to be able to highlight this excellent education centre in Skegness.

"It truly is brilliant to see such inspirational and enthusiastic young people achieve their goals and they are a credit to the team at the college who have helped them on their way .

"I wish them every success in the future.”

The Skegness TEC Learner of the Year Award was awarded to Caitlin Millson Level 2 Plumbing learner – for her dedication, ambition and commitment to her learning.

Pauline Simpson, Centre Manager of Skegness TEC, said: “The Brilliance Awards is a chance for our learners to celebrate their achievements and success.