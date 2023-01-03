MBE for Coastwatch watchkeeper from Louth

A Coastwatch watchkeeper from Louth has been made an Member of the British Empire in the King’s New Year’s Honours list.

Ian Whalley. Photo: NCI

Ian Granville Whalley, deputy chairman and national fundraising officer and volunteer senior watchkeeper for National Coastwatch Institute (NCI), was awarded his MBE for services to public safety and charity after raising thousands of pounds for the charity, it was announced on New Year’s Eve.

NCI Chairman Clive Pouncey expressed his pride in Ian’s achievement:“Ian has been a Trustee for over ten years and in that time he has been responsible for raising many thousands of pounds from corporate sponsors, opening several new stations along the east coast and continues to mount a weekly watch at NCI Skegness.

Advertisement

"These are just a glimpse of his achievements within NCI.”Ian, a former Merchant Navy radio officer, has travelled around the world supplying commercial and naval vessels and military units in many countries, including in Hong Kong and Germany.

Upon his retirement, he undertook project work with HM Prison Service and City Hall, London amongst others, and trained in marine purchase and supply.

Advertisement

He now works part time on outdoor development for graduate trainees and undertakes occasional international project assignments.

He joined the NCI in 2009, and his duties include DSM at NCI Skegness, National Fundraising and lead on East Coast new stations.

Advertisement