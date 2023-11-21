Fast food chain McDonald’s is eyeing a second site in Skegness following the closure ov Pizza Hut.

There's already a McDonald\'s restaurant on Grand Parade. Photo: Google Streetview

However, some locals have questioned the need for another branch of the fast-food giant in the seaside resort, particularly since there’s already one on Grand Parade.

If approved by East Lindsey District Council, the new McDonald’s will occupy the former Pizza Hut location on Skegness Retail Park, situated just off Wainfleet Road, which closed for good last month, due to an “ever-shifting consumer landscape.”

The developers noted they only need “minor external alterations to convert and re-occupy the restaurant.”

The former Pizza Hut on Skegness Retail Park.

“The site benefits from existing use rights for a restaurant, as established by its most recent use, and McDonald’s proposes to operate from the building under the terms of the original permission,” they stated.

“The proposed extensions and other external works are of a minor nature. The additions comprise of very small-scale infilling replacing existing external patios beneath the roof soffit and are designed to complement the existing building.”

Echoing the community’s concerns regarding the proposed development, Graham Pates shared: “I feel another McDonald’s is unnecessary and probably unwanted by the local population.

“There are so many junk food outlets in Skegness that there is scope to reduce rather than increase the options. I would much rather see a quality English restaurant instead. There is a deficiency in such establishments unless you go to a hotel.”

Finley Simpkins shared a similar view, stating, ‘We don’t need another McDonald’s — it’s pointless.

“It makes more sense for bigger cities like Nottingham to have multiple branches, but it seems unnecessary in a seaside town like Skegness.”

Mia, another local resident, commented: “It’s sort of a waste of time. We already have a McDonald’s down the road. Having another one doesn’t really make sense.”

Meanwhile, Raegan Finlay raised concerns about potential traffic issues that the new development might exacerbate.

“Personally, I feel if a McDonald’s were to be placed in this area, it would have a negative impact,” she said.

“Queens Road and the industrial estate are both horrendous when trying to drive onto the main road. If they were to place the McDonald’s there, they would need either a roundabout or traffic light system.”