McDonald’s is back on the cards for Louth!

The fast-food chain wants to build the new drive-thru on land next to the recently-opened KFC on Fairfield Industrial estate.

The application before ELDC said the proposal “represents a multi-million-pound investment with more than 65 full and part time staff expected to be employed.

McDonalds previously had an application approved for the adjoining site, but this did not go ahead. Instead, KFC and Starbucks moved onto the land.

Planning documents submitted alongside the McDonald's application for Louth.

The application states: “McDonald’s are looking forward to opening a store in this area, as the previous scheme did not progress. This site provides an excellent opportunity to move to the area.”

“The proposal represents sustainable development of a prominent vacant site, which will provide a range of local jobs to the area.”

The plans are described as a “modern freestanding single storey” restaurant with space for around 97 visitors.

A 38-space car park will include two accessible bays while the restaurant will also provide six cycle spaces.

There will also be a small play area in the patio space for younger eaters.

The documents also reveal that according to latest figures, McDonalds contributes £1.63million to the East Lindsey economy.

In 2017, the restaurant supported 104 jobs across the district alone including 89 in their restaurants and 16 in the supply chain and in the wider economy.