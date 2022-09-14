Meet best-selling authors at this week's three-day Boston Book Festival

Fydell House is to play host to Boston Book Festival.

This is the second year of the festival, which takes place from Friday to Sunday, September 16-18, around the town centre including Fydell House, the Guildhall Museum, Boston Library and Blackfriars Theatre.

It will include writing workshops, author talks and Q & As, book signings, children’s sessions and more.

A spokesperson for the festival said: “We have a full schedule of events ranging from poetry to chicklit, from children’s books to historical fiction, and everything in between.

Lincolnshire crime writer Joy Ellis.

"There’s bound to be something to suit you, whether you are an avid reader, or just read when you are on an aeroplane on your way to the sun. Come and meet the authors, talk about their work, and perhaps be inspired to write your own best-seller!

“All events take place within a small area at venues around Boston’s historic Market Place, the biggest surviving medieval market square in England.

“Come along and dip into a single event, or binge on books all weekend.”

Jane Keightley who co-founded the festival, added: “Our very first book festival last year was a resounding success.

Author Nell Pattison and one of her novels.

“We hosted Michel Morpurgo (who loves coming to Boston), Benjamin Zephaniah and the gorgeous Milly Johnson and many other fantastic authors.

"We have a great selection of authors taking part including the Rev Richard Coles, Tracy Borman, Sam McAllister, Hannah Gold and Elly Griffiths.

“We will also be having workshops for schools and a plethora of book related stalls in the medieval Guildhall.”

Among the other authors include Joy Ellis who was named Audible's Breakthrough Crime Writer of the Year in 2018 and whose crime novels are largely based around the Lincolnshire Fens, Boston born and educated sci-fi author and blogger Anstice Brown, mystery and thriller author Philippa East, and author of the ‘Silent’ crime series – Nell Pattison.

Author Philippa East and one of her novels

Some of the author sessions require tickets for entry.

For more details about the festival, or to book tickets to any of the author sessions, go online to http://www.bostonbookfest.co.uk/ or visit the Blackfriars Arts Centre website.

Historian and author Tracy Borman will be giving a talk at the Guildhall Museum on the Saturday.

Boston Guildhall Museum, located next to Fydell House.