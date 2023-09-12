Meet the lovely line-up for Miss Lincolnshire contest
Finalists for this year’s Miss Lincolnshire contest have been named – and you may rescognise a familiar face.
Former Miss Lincolnshire Rebecca Fearn of Wainfleet is entering again after missing out on the Miss England title in 2021.
The contest – which is the regional final for Miss England and the gateway to the Miss World – takes place at the Earl of Doncaster Hotel in Doncaster on October 1.
Other contestants include:
- Evie Pykett aged 17 of Navenby – thrill seeker who would love to cage dive with skarks.
- Mary-Anna Jennings of Grimsby – who would like to be aspire to be a fire fighter.
- Amanda Watt of Grimsby – keen body-builier and kickboxer who hopes to compete for England by 2024.
- Louise Chambers of Spalding - who likes to test her mind by doing puzzles and attending local pub quizzes. Her ambition is to one day open her own bar.
Tickets are on sale for £15 from [email protected]. The contest is die to start at 7.30pm.