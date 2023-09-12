Finalists for this year’s Miss Lincolnshire contest have been named – and you may rescognise a familiar face.

Louise Chambers - Spalding

Former Miss Lincolnshire Rebecca Fearn of Wainfleet is entering again after missing out on the Miss England title in 2021.

The contest – which is the regional final for Miss England and the gateway to the Miss World – takes place at the Earl of Doncaster Hotel in Doncaster on October 1.

Other contestants include:

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary-Anna Jennings - Grimsby.

Evie Pykett aged 17 of Navenby – thrill seeker who would love to cage dive with skarks.

Mary-Anna Jennings of Grimsby – who would like to be aspire to be a fire fighter.

Amanda Watt of Grimsby – keen body-builier and kickboxer who hopes to compete for England by 2024.

Louise Chambers of Spalding - who likes to test her mind by doing puzzles and attending local pub quizzes. Her ambition is to one day open her own bar.