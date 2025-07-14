Meet the new chief executive of West Lindsey District Council

West Lindsey District Council is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Burkinshaw as its new chief executive.

The announcement, which was approved at the full council meeting on Monday 7, July, followed a recommendation by the council’s Chief Officer Employment Committee, following a competitive recruitment process.

Mr Burkinshaw will join the organisation from his current role as deputy chief executive across both Brentwood Borough and Rochford District Councils and will bring a wealth of experience in local government leadership.

Bill Cullen, Interim head of paid service at the council, in welcoming the announcement, said: “We are delighted to welcome Paul Burkinshaw as the council’s new chief executive.

“Paul is extremely personable and brings an exceptional track record in local government and a passion for delivering high-quality services to communities.

“Paul joins at a time of significant challenge for local government.

“His experience, leadership and understanding of the sector will therefore be invaluable as we continue to build a resilient, forward-looking organisation and develop our relationships with partners.

“We very much look forward to Paul joining the team at West Lindsey and benefiting from the expertise he brings.”

Paul is a highly respected senior leader with extensive experience in local government. He has led significant organisational transformation and is recognised for his strong political acumen and his ability to work collaboratively and effectively with elected members and partners.

He is also highly regarded for his strategic leadership, transformation management capabilities, and his excellent relationship-building and communication skills.

Prior to his role at Brentwood and Rochford, Paul, who is married with three young children, served as Director of Governance and Monitoring Officer at Basildon Borough Council, and before then spent a number of years at East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Paul said: “I am honoured to be joining West Lindsey District Council at such a pivotal time.

“The council has a strong foundation and a clear commitment to delivering excellent services and meaningful outcomes for its residents, businesses and partners which I was really keen to be a part of.

“I’m looking forward to working with members, staff, partners and the wider community to build on that success and lead the organisation into its next chapter.

“It’s an absolute privilege to take on this role, and I’m excited about the opportunities ahead.”

He is expected to take up his new role later this year.