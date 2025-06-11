Meet the new Deputy Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire

Councillor Ingrid Sheard says it’s a “great privilege and honour” to be chosen as new deputy mayor of Greater Lincolnshire – and set her sights on helping veterans.

The Lincolnshire county councillor and South Holland district councillor was invited to take on the role by Mayor Dame Andrea Jenkyns following a meeting of the Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, she said she hopes to support the mayor as much as possible. She praised Dame Andrea’s passion and work ethic during the campaign leading up to the May election, saying it reflected her own.

Coun Sheard said: “Andrea is still mainly in charge – I’m only there to take her place as and when necessary – but I have great passions, and the projects she is involved in resonate with me as well.

Coun Ingrid Sheard, deputy mayor of Greater Lincolnshire

“It’s all about community, driving improvement, ensuring transparency – that’s something I am a big advocate for – collaboration, working with our residents, making sure that all stakeholders are involved so that we can drive forward the best possible results.

“I am also very keen on new ideas. I want to see how we can shape our future better.”

One of the projects Coun Sheard will be taking the lead on is veterans’ housing, ensuring that those who served do not have to worry about finding somewhere to live.

She said: “I am so proud and excited to work alongside a lot of people who I desperately hope can benefit.”

In March, the district councillor for Spalding Monkshouse ward was one of five members from the South Holland Independents group to defect to Reform UK. The move also included Coun Rob Gibson, the former leader of the group, who has since been appointed deputy leader of Lincolnshire County Council.

Explaining her decision to switch parties, Coun Sheard said: “As an independent, as a district councillor, I just found that my voice was a little bit lost. Although I was part of a group and there were several of us, it just didn’t feel like we were being listened to.

“I started to consider my options, and I looked into [joining Reform] for a long time, and the application process wasn’t easy. I met with Richard Tice quite a few times, and we had discussions, and he put to bed a lot of false things that I had read about.

“The more I spoke to him, the more I felt comfortable, and I genuinely wanted to be part of a team – part of a knowledge base, part of a support network – that could help me to advance and make sure that I had correct information, that I was driving things that people wanted.”

Being a county councillor, district councillor and now deputy mayor requires a lot of work and attendance at a lot of meetings, but Coun Sheard is confident she is up to the task, adding: “People who know me say that I don’t sleep. People who know me know that my drive means I achieve.

“I just run a very organised and tight ship. If I had any doubts at all, I would have said it’s not a feasibility.

“All I can say is, proof is in the pudding, watch me over the next few months and hopefully I can prove to everyone out there that the drive and passion will come through and we will achieve.”

She added: “I am open, if people think I am getting it wrong then I want them to shout at me – I want to get this right.”