Meeting called to discuss Horncastle Riverscape

The River Bain looking towards Mill Lane in Horncastle. Photo: John Aron Photography

​The ambitious Horncastle Riverscape Enhancement project by the East Mercia Rivers Trust (EMRT), boosted by £199,760 of UK Shared Prosperity Funding will see Horncastle’s rivers and the riverside environment enhanced for the benefit of residents, biodiversity, tourism, and the economy.

As part of the project, the EMRT are looking at access needs within the riverscape environment and how to improve community features, with the aim of introducing viewing areas, benches, bridges, picnic tables, information signs, and so on.

EMRT is now calling on local community groups to attend a meeting to discuss working together to identify what improvements can be made in this area.

"Having local input is important to us,” spokesman Paige Donnelly said, “We have a budget to spend on improvements, so the priority is establishing what we can do/afford before this phase of the project comes to an end (March 2025).

"However, at the end of this phase we also want to produce a report detailing all the access improvements that have been identified. This will help secure further funding to continue improving the riverscape environment.”