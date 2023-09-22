Mega-fundraiser at Rasen shop

Next week will see a Market Rasen business go all out for their annual fundraiser.

Stitch Witch owner Gail Belinda Lee, second right, with some of the supporters at as last year's mega-fundraiser. Image: Dianne Tuckett

Each September, ​Stitch Witch in the town’s Union Street holds a mega-fundraiser, which has raised thousands of pounds for charity over the past few years.

Owner Gail Lee said: “September is childhood cancer month and this year we will be supporting Young Lives Vs Cancer, as the three-year-old grandson of Jaycee, who works at the shop, has just gone into remission from non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

"We hope people will come along and support this amazing charity which really helps families.”

The event will be held in the shop on Friday, September 29, with refreshments and a raffle.