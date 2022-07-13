Megaslam summer showdown returns to entertain families in Skegness

Megaslam Wrestling is returning to the Enbassy Theatre, Skegness, for the summer.

Established in 2009, Megaslam Wrestling are Europe’s most prolific Wrestling promoters, presenting more than 300 Live Events per year around the UK, Isle Of Man and Ireland.

An array of talented performers who have performed in venues Nationwide are coming to the Embassy Theatre with a two-hour family entertainment spectacular on a number of dates in August.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Promoters say the Summer Showdown events will be a huge hit with audiences and families can expect to see a plethora of highly entertaining matches including - a Megaslam Championship Match, 2 Out of 3 Falls, Rumble and for the first time in Skegness, the 10 Man Elimination Tag Team Mega Match, where five members of Team Megaslam battle it out with 5 from Team Nasty, winner is the last man standing!

A spokesman commented: “We are all extremely excited to be heading back to Skegness.

"The summer events at the Embassy Theatre are ones that we always look forward to and crowds are always very good. This year’s event is completely different and we cannot wait to start it in August'

“The show appeals to all the family, whether you are a Wrestling fan or just looking for an evening out like no other with the family, we guarantee that you will want to come back!'

“Two teams will battle it out during the evening with fans being urged to cheer on their favourites.

“‘For Team Megaslam we have the Megaslam Champion, ’The Megaslam Machine' Massimo, a 6ft5 competition who hails from the Isle of Ischia in Italy, the ultimate underdog, Derek, Fan Favourite Deano, Heavyweight Action Man Stixx and many more’

“Opposing them will be Team Nasty members Colt Miles, Irish Star Alexander Dean, Nottingham’s Ricky Regan, Martin Kirby and more’

“’There’s all this and so much more - It’s a true experience for the whole family and 2 hours of ‘full on’ family fun’

“After the show fans will be invited to stay behind and meet their favourite stars.”

Megaslam are urging fans to book in advance as sales for previous events have been extremely high.

Tickets are available at www.embassytheatre.co.uk or from the box office.

Megaslam are in Skegness on Tuesday August 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.