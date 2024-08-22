Megaslam Wrestling is bringing its summer showdown to the Embassy Theatre, Skegness.

Dubbed the number one live experience for famlies,the show is coming to Embassy Theatre on Thursday, August 29.

Established in 2009, Megaslam presents over 250 live events per year across the UK, Ireland and Isle of Man.

An array of talented International stars who have performed in world class venues will be battling it out in the two-hour event.

’We have spent over 14 years presenting events in this area,” said a spokesperson. “Skegness is in Megaslam’s history but this will be the first ‘main’ show in Skegness in over two years.

‘There will be something for everyone to enjoy.”

Organisers state that you do not necessarily need to be a wrestling fan to enjoy the shows.

“Megaslam is a no ordinary wrestling show - it is a complete family entertainment experience,” the spokesperson explained.

Two teams will be facing off on the night as Team Nasty battle it out with Team Megaslam.

Team Nasty are the ultimate bad guys (and girls) of the ring - our audiences love to boo them, whereas Team Megaslam are loved everywhere

Children will be invited to stay behind after the event and get their autographs and photos with the Team Megaslam stars.

Tickets are on sale now at www.embassytheatre.co.uk