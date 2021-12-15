Members of Boston’s police team are recognised at county awards evening

PC Philip McAllister accepts his award from chief constable Chris Haward.

Held in Lincoln, the awards celebrated those who have ‘gone above and beyond to keep our community safe’.

The Certificate of Chief Constable’s Commendation with Star was presented to PC Philip Mcallister for his quick actions in saving a man from drowning after his car entered a water-filled ditch and landed upside down.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place in the early hours of a freezing foggy morning on December 7 last year. The man was trapped in the vehicle, believed he was bleeding and in a lot of pain, and the water which was freezing started to rise inside the car. He managed to reach his mobile phone and called 999.

Boston Police Cadet Holly King accepts her award.

PC Mcallister who was on duty responded to the incident and, at risk to his own life, entered the water and smashed a window in the car to help the man. He was able to get inside the vehicle and support the man until he could free him and pull him out. Once out of the vehicle he was seen by the ambulance crew that had arrived at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “PC Philip Mcallister is a dedicated and committed officer and his brave and quick actions on the night saved a life.”

PC Mcallister also attended the national Police Bravery Awards - where he was nominated for his actions that night. Although, he just missed out on this award, he has spoken of his ‘pride and delight’ at attending the prestigious London ceremony.

“He said: “It was incredible and really eye-opening. To sit and hear the national stories of bravery, to hear about people being shot in the face in the line of duty – it’s emotional.”

Cadet of the Year was awarded to Holly King at the annual recognition awards, where she was called ‘a shining example to all cadets’ for working her way through the ranks to become ‘Boston’s youngest ever and shortest serving cadet to achieve the rank of Senior Cadet’. Each cadet that is shortlisted must have attended 90% of parade evenings and at least 80% of all cadet activities.

The spokesman said: “Holly achieved 100% for all criteria since becoming a police Cadet in 2018, which is a remarkable achievement. Holly is also house captain, senior prefect and prefect for art and photography at her school, clearly showing the same respect, commitment and dedication that we see in the Police Cadets.”

Three further members serving the Boston area were also recognised as part the Public Service Award given to the Safer Road Team for assist in policing the county’s roads.

Special Sergeants Oliver Bates, Peter Charles and Sam Pick were among those on the team commended for playing ‘a vital role in delivering a service which ultimately keeps members of the public safe’.

Chief Constable Chris Haward said those who attended the event should be proud and are making a real difference.

He said: “Our Force Awards are a great way to celebrate the hard work of all our colleagues across the Force, and to thank them for their service to Lincolnshire.

“We also celebrate the heroic actions of members of our public.

“We saw winners and highly commended join us on the night, but I extend my congratulations to all those who have been nominated and rightly recognised for their commitment and work.

“Each and every one of you should be so proud, thank you for your continued dedication to Lincolnshire Police and for going above and beyond.