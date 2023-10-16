Members step forward to prevent disbanding of Royal British Legion branch

New members have stepped forward to fill key roles and prevent the Sleaford branch of the Royal British Legion from folding.

The Sleaford and District Branch of the Royal British Legion held their annual meeting in the Legionnaires Club in Sleaford on Monday October 9.

The Lincolnshire County Chairman, John Johnson, was in attendance to oversee proceedings.

Branch Chairman, Brian Harvey and his wife Sue, both had to sadly stand down for personal reasons. A vote of thanks was passed to Brian and Sue for their outstanding service to the branch. But because there was therefore no chairman to run the meeting, the County Chairman took over the proceedings.

He informed those present that if replacements could not be found and no volunteers came forward, the branch would have to be suspended and he would have to take away the Branch Standard, which would therefore not be available for parades, such as Remembrance Sunday.

The branch is just one of very few in the county that were formed over 100 years ago and it was a unanimous agreement from members that they needed to try to save it at all cost.

A general discussion followed and two members came forward to fill the two critical posts and other members volunteered to make up the committee and continue the invaluable work the branch does in support of the Service and veterans community.

The new chairman is Jon Darrington-Slegg, a current serving Royal Air Force officer and the new Secretary is Sam Tate.

The members are very grateful to Jon and Sam and look forward to the coming year with confidence.

Jon already has a few new ideas and hopes that some of the other groups and associations may look to join in the work of supporting those in need, particularly at this critical time of cost-of-living crisis, where many find themselves in need of support. The Royal British Legion is well set to provide that support but the branch needs support itself from its members and others who may wish to join them.