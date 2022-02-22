Memorial bench plans for popular teenager who died by suicide

Grace Brockelsby. Images supplied.

Grace Brockelsby was aged just 19 when she was hit by a lorry on June 5 - leaving her family and friends devastated.

Now the family are hoping a hand-carved bench made in her memory will help others who suffer with their mental health.

Grace’s mum Thea Cox and godmother Lisa Tague have set up a crowdfunding page in the hopes of raising the £2,800 needed to pay for the bench.

They are launching the appeal today (February 22, 2022) - on what would have been Grace’s 22nd birthday.

Lisa explained: “My beautiful god daughter Grace sadly died by suicide in Boston in June 2019. She had lived in Boston all her life.

“Grace suffered with her mental health in the last few years of her life.

“We have begun fundraising for the bench already and have some more ideas planned.”

Mum Thea said: “On 22.2.22 Grace would have been turning 22. As it’s such a meaningful date we wanted to launch our plan for a memorial bench for our beautiful girl.

“We hope that it may offer some comfort, help or support to others that might be suffering with their mental health and don’t know who or where to turn to.”

The family say they are currently in talks with Boston Borough Council over possible positions for the bench, which will be commissioned out of oak by a local wood sculptor.

Lisa explained: “We hope that this might be in Boston’s Central Park. The bench will be hand carved and one-of-a-kind.

“It’s beauty and uniqueness we hope will illustrate just how special Grace was to all who knew her, and how much her memory lives on.”

Mum Thea added: “The bench will serve as a place for young people to gather but will also have a deeper purpose; alongside it will be a QR code.

“We hope and anticipate that this code will enable people who may be struggling to find various local help and support that is appropriate for them.”

The family is hoping the bench will be ready by the summer when the park fills up with young people enjoying the warm weather.