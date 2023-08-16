Memorial reef plan could see Lincolsnhire's first underwater burial ground

An area of seabed off the Lincolnshire coast could be turned into the county’s first underwater burial ground.

Steve Wright and Richard Arnold of R Arnold Funeral Services with a small plastic model of one of the blocks.

Bereaved family and friends could send their loved ones off in a unique way by forming their ashes into blocks which will create an articial reef.

If Crown Estates approve the bid, the memorial reef will be positioned off the Skegness coast – with financial benefits for the town.

A reef system presentation to explain the proposal was given to Skegness Town Council by Richard Arnold of Lincolnshire-based R Arnold Funeral Services.

Marine life around a memorial block.

Mr Arnold said since the pandemic, when families had to be more creative in how they said farewell to loved ones, a huge potential had grown for memorial tourism.

"If you can build this memorial reef we believe people will come,” said Mr Arnold.

Steve Wright, commercial director explained that, for thousands of years, civilisations developed around rivers, lakes and coastlines.

"These memorials provide an opportunity to recognise and retain this connection after our passing, helping the recovery of aquatic environments for the long-term and helping to sustain our fragile planet.

"Marine memorials provide shelter for marine life and protected exposure to nutrient-rich currents.

"They are often placed to rebuild damaged reef systems and to help the recovery of marine biodiversity.”

The memorials, weighing around five tonnes would be transported by ship 200 miles off the coast and lowered into place.

A video of the process and placement would be provided to loved ones, plus a What3Words location.

Further videos would be provided when the blocks had become a living tribute covered with marine life.

A marine package would cost £2,500, with £250 going to Skegness Town Council should permision be granted.

R Arnold Funeral Services would also be looking for permission from East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) for a site along the seafront where they could advertise the service.

"I absolutely love it,” commented Coun Steve Kirk. “It’s a way of giving something back that adds to nature if done correctly.”

Coun Syd Dennis also supported the idea. He pointed out: “Forty or 50 people a year already make the trip to Skegness to scatter ashes on the beach.”