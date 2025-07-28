Memorial ride for teenager
Stepmum Michelle Gardener said bikers came from as far as the south of the county and Yorkshire and the ride started and finished from The Cafe at Mimi’s in Manby, which served food and drink for the riders.
Last year’s ride from Wragby saw over 170 bikers raise money towards Kibi’s butterfly headstone. This year, the family wanted to give something back whilst remembering Kibi.
Each biker paid a donation and got a purple ribbon. There were also donations from people who could not attend. In total an amazing £704.53 was raised.
Michelle said £500 will be going to The Wishmakers Motorcycle Association - a Norfolk based charity which grants wishes for children who have been through hardship. They are raising money to organise a Disneyland trip and three of their members came to the ride - one of whom was a former class mate of Kibi’s when she lived in Norwich.
Another £204.53 is going to UK Survivors Of Bereavement by Suicide, a peer support group.
The ride was organised by family friend Emily Holmes and marshalls travelled from Yorkshire from the Congenital Myotonic Dystrophy Ride Of Hope, giving their time and expertise to keep the riders safe.
Kibi’s family plan to organise a memorial ride each year to remember Kibi and show the amazing support the biker community give in times of hardship.
