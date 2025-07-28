Memorial ride for teenager

Memorial ride for Kibi. Front L-R Tia Wade, Emily Holmes and Michelle Gardner. Photo: David Dawson

Despite the rainy start no doubt putting a few bikers off, over 50 motorcyclists attended a ride in memory of Caistor teenager Kibi Wade (Barrett) on Saturday (July 26) - two days after the first anniversary of when she was found dead at home, aged just 16.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stepmum Michelle Gardener said bikers came from as far as the south of the county and Yorkshire and the ride started and finished from The Cafe at Mimi’s in Manby, which served food and drink for the riders.

Last year’s ride from Wragby saw over 170 bikers raise money towards Kibi’s butterfly headstone. This year, the family wanted to give something back whilst remembering Kibi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each biker paid a donation and got a purple ribbon. There were also donations from people who could not attend. In total an amazing £704.53 was raised.

Michelle said £500 will be going to The Wishmakers Motorcycle Association - a Norfolk based charity which grants wishes for children who have been through hardship. They are raising money to organise a Disneyland trip and three of their members came to the ride - one of whom was a former class mate of Kibi’s when she lived in Norwich.

Another £204.53 is going to UK Survivors Of Bereavement by Suicide, a peer support group.

The ride was organised by family friend Emily Holmes and marshalls travelled from Yorkshire from the Congenital Myotonic Dystrophy Ride Of Hope, giving their time and expertise to keep the riders safe.

Kibi’s family plan to organise a memorial ride each year to remember Kibi and show the amazing support the biker community give in times of hardship.