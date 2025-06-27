Memorial rugby tournament held to honour teenagers killed in crash

Carre’s Grammar school students William Ray, 17, who was driving, and Eddie Shore, 18, died after being involved in a collision with another vehicle on the A17 at North Rauceby on June 20, 2024.

The two rear seat passengers in their car were also seriously injured in the collision.

Will, who grew up in Woodhall Spa, was a member of Sleaford Rugby Club and the club decided to host the Will Ray Memorial Sevens Tournament on June 21, a charitable event marking the anniversary of the collision.

The tournament was for all ages, from mini’s to seniors and included evening entertainment and fun activities. All involved were requested to wear something purple.

Members of Will’s family were invited along to support the event and make presentations at the end of the matches.

These included Will’s mum Sarah, his sister Alice, his step father Julian Barker, step brother Hugo Barker and brother in law Hemin Mohammedi.

Will’s mum, Sarah Ray, was touched by the enormous turnout. She said: “The whole weekend was amazing. We had around 800 people turn up for the rugby, a fantastic show of support for Will and Eddie."

She added: “I feel amazed by how many people came along. It is humbling.”

Julian, who first introduced Will to the rugby club, commented: “It is overwhelming. The support has been tremendous.”

A team of Will and Eddie’s school friends, from Sleaford and Newark area formed a team called The Bulldogs to take part, but also in the run up to the event, they undertook a series of fundraising challenges. These included team-mates Matt running 365km; Josiah lifting a total of 365,000kg in the gym over the same period; Jack, Oscar, Max and Luke hiking Snowdon; and Barney and Paddy attempting to consume 20,000 calories in 24 hours.

The Bulldogs came 4th, “outstanding performance” said Sarah.

So far the Bulldogs fundraiser is at £1,910 which will go to the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Team member Josiah Waqalevu added: “We want to share our mission with the wider community. We believe this could help inspire others, raise awareness of the vital work the Air Ambulance service does, and encourage further donations.”

A 35 year old woman from Norwich has admitted to causing their deaths and causing serious injury to a passenger by dangerous driving and will be sentenced on August 18 at Lincoln Crown Court.

1 . mssp-25-06-25-will ray rugby memorial-DSCN9347-CEN.JPG Spectators pause for a minute's silence in memory of Will Ray and Eddie Shore. Photo: AH