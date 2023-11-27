Memorial services return to Lea Fields Crematorium this Christmas to remember your loved ones

Memorial services will be held at Lea Field Crematorium during the run up to Christmas for those who wish to remember loved ones.

Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors will be holding two Christmas Memorial Services on Friday, December 1, at 7pm and Saturday, December 2, at 2pm.

There will be an opportunity to reflect and pay tribute by placing a star with a personalised message upon a memorial tree.

Prior to the event, family members are encouraged to send photos of their loved ones by email to be included in a memorial slideshow during the time of reflection.

For those who are unable to attend the memorial service in person, there is chance to watch online via a live webcast stream for both services.

Samantha Fairhurst, senior funeral director at Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors, said: “Our community is at the heart of everything we do and after the popularity of last year’s event, we are very much looking forward to welcoming families back to the peaceful surroundings at Lea Fields Crematorium for our annual memorial service.”

Lincolnshire Co-op will also be holding a special memorial service on Thursday, December 14, at 6.30pm.

Andrew Clark, funeral operations manager at Lincolnshire Co-op, said: “Being part of the community is really important to us. We are proud to be working with Lea Fields Crematorium to provide a memorial service for all those people locally who have lost a loved one.”

Deborah Balsdon, crematorium manager at Lea Fields Crematorium, said: “We are privileged to be hosting a number of memorial services this Christmas which are being organised by local funeral directors.

“We understand that Christmas can be a tough time of year for families who have lost loved ones.

“We hope that at our memorials services you can celebrate their life, leave flowers and letters and visit the book of remembrance.”

In the run up to Christmas, the memorial book room will be open 10am to 4pm on Saturday, December 23, and Sunday, December 24.