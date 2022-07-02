Memory walk hailed a success

Louth Rotary's Memory Walk.

After a COVID-19 lockdown break in 2020, Louth Rotary welcomed the return of their Memory Walk in 2021, which was run in partnership with Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture.

This year, the seventh Memory Walk took place on May 15. Usually, the walk takes place in Dementia awareness week, but was delayed this year due to the lockdown.

The memory walk saw participants head through Hubbards Hills and proceed along Westgate Fields towards St James Church and up to the pedestrian crossing beyond Mercer Row.

The route then headed up past Wetherspoons, turning left onto Kidgate and then off Aswell Street at the Horse Steps, before proceeding down Church Street towards Monk’s Dyke Road and heading into Wood Lane and finishing back at Meridian Leisure Centre.

The memory walk was marshalled by members of the Louth Rotary, and the Inner Wheel Club of Louth provide a tea and cake stall at the end of the walk for the hungry participants.

A spokesman for Louth Rotary said: “Some walked in support of someone, some walk in memory of someone, and some are making new memories, meeting and making friends on a walk that is about raising awareness of dementia and supporting those living with the illness.

“The event was a success and enjoyed by everyone.”