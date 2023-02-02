Four men have made a first appearance in court charged with causing the death of a young woman by dangerous driving.

Boston Magistrates Court

Denii Reynolds, 20, died in a crash on the A16 at Utterby on October 26, 2021.

Yesterday (Wednesday) at Boston Magistrates’ Court, the four defendants – all jointly charged with causing death by dangerous driving – were sent for trial.

They are Josh Dobb, 21, of Hadleigh Road, Immingham, and Grimsby residents Riley Duncombe, 18, of Thesiger Walk; Keigan Launder, 22, of Louth Road; and Keelan Tuke, 21, of Grafton Street.

The four men are also jointly charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, which relates to the driver of a Vauxhall Corsa involved.

The collision between the Corsa and a Citroen happened at 9.45pm near the junction with Ings Lane.

Court records state that Tuke was driving the Citroen, Dobb was in a Ford Fiesta van, Duncombe was driving a Ford Fiesta, and Launder was at the wheel of a Mercedes A180.

Lincolnshire Police said at the time of the incident that Denii was a passenger in the Citroen and some of the vehicles had been travelling in convoy.