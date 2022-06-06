Mercer Row 'Parklet' seats arriving next month

A sketch of the new parklets.

Arriving in time for the summer, the ‘Parklet’ units are to be placed in Mercer Row to allow visitors enjoying the pedestrianised area in the town to have more opportunities to rest and take in more of the area’s variety of unique traders, services and food outlets.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways said: “As part of the ongoing Active Travel Scheme in the beautiful town of Louth, these bespoke items that combine comfortable seating with flower planters will be a valuable addition to the area.

“As we continue working with Louth into this 18-month trial scheme, I want to again underline the point that we will continue to listen carefully to what residents and businesses tell us is, and isn’t, working. We will then consider the feedback and act accordingly.

“The Active Travel Scheme is developed around a series of positive changes to boost audiences for businesses and meet the needs of one of our most beautiful and welcoming Lincolnshire towns.”