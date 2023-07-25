‘STOP NUKE DUMP HERE PLZ HRH’ was carved in the sand on the beach in the hope His Majesty might spot it on his tour of the county yesterday (Monday).
Nuclear Waste Services is exploring whether the former Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal could be used to store the waste underground.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They claim it would create 4,000 jobs, and safely store the radioactive material.
However, the Guardians of the East Coast say that the long decision-making process will harm tourism in Mablethorpe.
In spite of their efforts, it seems unlikely that the King saw the message because, although he visited the area, he travelled by car and not chopper.
"We assumed her would fly in by chopper but think he came via road,” said campaigner Nigel Barker. “But it was fun doing it.”