Campaigners against a proposed nuclear waste storage facility at Theddlethorpe had a message for King Charles on his arrival to Lincolnshire.

Part of the message carved in the sand for the King.

‘STOP NUKE DUMP HERE PLZ HRH’ was carved in the sand on the beach in the hope His Majesty might spot it on his tour of the county yesterday (Monday).

Nuclear Waste Services is exploring whether the former Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal could be used to store the waste underground.

They claim it would create 4,000 jobs, and safely store the radioactive material.

However, the Guardians of the East Coast say that the long decision-making process will harm tourism in Mablethorpe.

In spite of their efforts, it seems unlikely that the King saw the message because, although he visited the area, he travelled by car and not chopper.