A new franchise which offers little ones the chance to get creative – without their parents having to clean up the resulting mess.

Kirsty Cusworth of Mess Around North East Lincs getting ready to welcome children and parents to a Toy Story themed day.

Kirsty Cusworth, owner of Mess Around North East Lincolnshire, has been named as a finalist in the prestigious The Family Network Recognition National Business Awards in the Franchisee of the Year category.

Mess Around offers monthly themed messy play events for babies, toddlers and children aged up to five years, in Louth, Scunthorpe, Grimsby, Cleethorpes, and Great Coates.

Kirsty said: “I am chuffed to bits to have been announced a finalist. I love what I do and put my heart into it, so to be recognised for that is amazing.”

Families enjoying the messy play.

Kirsty set up the Mess Around North East Lincolnshire after moving to the area from Sheffield in August 2021 to help care for her poorly mum:

"I was looking for work at the same time as looking for things to occupy my twin boys; Finn and Archer who had just turned three when we moved,” she explained.

“We used to go a Mess Around in Sheffield, so I looked for one here, when I couldn’t find one I looked for nearest one and saw the opportunity to start my own franchise and just rolled with it. I started my own and it just took off and I love it.”

The messy play sessions allow little ones to enjoy sensory play in a safe environment, including coloured spaghetti, bubble machines, child-safe paints and more.

Enjoying the coloured spaghetti.

Kirsty said her twins were also big fans of her business as she was able to try out her activities on them.

The next Louth Mess Around will be the Meridian Leisure Centre on Monday February 14, starting at 10.30am.

The Family Network has over ten branches in the UK and supports mums, dads and families in business with free networking events and affordable workshops.

The winners will be announced at a glittering Awards night on March 11 at The Reigate Manor Surrey, and the Family Network will also be raising funds for the charity Sophia - Pregnancy Loss Support in the run up to the event and with a raffle on the night.