Micronclean laundry starts work on £20m carbon-zero Campus in Skegness

Work is set to begin on the world's first operationally carbon-zero industrial laundry based in Skegness

This £20 million investment represents a bold step in Micronclean’s long-term growth strategy and a strong commitment to supporting the regional economy through infrastructure development and sustained local partnerships.

The project is being developed on a newly acquired 20-acre site on the outskirts of Skegness, which will become home to Micronclean’s innovative Cleanroom Campus, an advanced facility designed to shape the future of the company’s UK operations over the next decade.

The campus will be developed in a phased manner to support expansion, innovation, and long-term prosperity for both the company and the community.

The multi-phase development plan includes the construction of a GMP Grade B (ISO Class 5) Cleanroom Laundry, new manufacturing facilities for medical devices and cleanroom consumables, a modern warehouse, and a new head office.

These facilities will strengthen Micronclean’s operational excellence, expand its production capabilities, and reinforce its leadership in sustainable cleanroom services.

Phase One, is now underway and will focus on delivering the world’s first operationally carbon-zero cleanroom laundry. The initial phase is scheduled to be operational during 2028 and will set a new global standard in sustainability while delivering the uncompromising hygiene and quality standards for which Micronclean is known.

“This investment demonstrates Micronclean’s long-term commitment to Skegness and Lincolnshire,” said Greg Cochran, Director. “Over the past decade, our headcount in Skegness has more than doubled to 300, reflecting our continued growth and confidence in the area. This project ensures that we can continue to provide stable, high-quality employment for years to come.

"We are proud that our success not only supports customers worldwide, but also creates opportunities here in our local community.”

Sue Bowser, landowner, commented “We are delighted that Micronclean has chosen to remain in Skegness and expand its business on the Skegness Gateway site.

"This land has been part of our family for many years, and we're delighted that it will now be used to support the development of another

local family business. It gives us a real sense of pride to see the land being used to secure jobs, support local people, their livelihoods, and the wider community.”