Middle Rasen Postmaster gets award for 30 years of service dedication

Andy Blagojevitch, Postmaster for Middle Rasen Post Office, has been presented with a 30 Years Long Service award for his devoted service to the community. EMN-211015-100249001

Andy Blagojevitch had worked as a manager for Sainsbury’s before he decided to start his own business.

With his retail experience he wanted a village shop and Post Office - Middle Rasen Post Office and Crossroads Stores ticked all the boxes and Andy became the Postmaster in 1991.

He now runs the business with wife Erica and their son Nicholas.

Post Office Area Manager Joanne Fryatt presented Andy with his award and thanked him for his dedicated service.

She said: “Andy has been dedicated to serving the Middle Rasen community for 30 years.

“He has worked hard throughout this time, but he and his family really went the extra mile during the pandemic to make sure that the elderly and the whole village were well catered for during these tricky last 18 months.”

During the pandemic, Andy started a free grocery delivery service for the elderly and also saw many new customers who normally commuted to work.

He said: “It was tremendously busy with shop sales up 100 per cent.

“It really showed how important the village shop and Post Office are to the community.

“The last 18 months have been very tiring, but we got lots of cards and thank you comments from lots of customers, which made us feel really appreciated.”