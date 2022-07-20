Middle Rasen postmaster retires after more than 30 years service

Andy Blagojevitch is retiring after 31 as Middle Rasen's postmaster

After 31 years behind the counter at Crossroads Stores, Andy Blagojevitch has decided to retire.

Andy said: “I would like to thank my customers for supporting our business. They have made life very enjoyable, but now it’s time to go.

“As a postmaster you provide a community service, which people are really grateful for. I know the customers very well and I’ll definitely miss them.”

Andy bought the shop in 1991, which was a small grocery store and newsagent alongside being a Post Office.

He said: “The Post Office draws people in. You can’t have the shop without the Post Office and people use our Post Office because they can buy a newspaper and basic groceries at the same time.”

Andy and his wife are moving to Lincoln, but have not ruled out a return to Middle Rasen at some point.

He added: “We’ve got friends here so we’ll be visiting, but it’s different from being around the corner.”

Andy said the importance of his Post Office was highlighted during the pandemic.

“We were a godsend to a lot of people. We had loads of customers who took advantage of our free delivery service. It was exhausting - but we helped.

“Being a good postmaster requires pride in what you do, making sure everyone’s served correctly, not cutting any corners, and advising people as best you can.”

However, Andy said he has no plans for his retirement yet.

“We’ll probably just settle into our new environment and take stock. Visit friends and relatives and try get a holiday for ourselves.

“I want to thank all the staff who’ve worked with us over the years, who have always

taken their duties seriously and done a great job. I’ll miss all of them – past and present.”

Area manager Joanne Fryatt thanked Andy for his contribution.

“31 years as postmaster is a huge achievement. The Post Office recognised Andy’s long service with an award last year, and as sad as we are to see him go, we wish him all the best for retirement. I know he’ll be missed behind the counter.”