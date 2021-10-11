Middle Rasen’s pedalling parson’s final push for triple fundraiser

The Rev David Post celebrating reaching his target distance EMN-210930-162206001

As previously reported, 82 year-old retired vicar, the Rev David Post cycled the distance of Land’s End to John O Groats (1029 miles) all within a ten-mile radius of his home, having done the real thing at the age of 71.

David has now raised more than £1,200 through online and in-person donations, which will be shared between his three favourite charities: TEAR Fund, Christian Aid and Practical Action.

These charities are currently focussing on supporting communities adversely affected by climate change, as well as the pandemic.

The Rev David Post EMN-210930-162155001

David said: “I send my thanks and appreciation to all those who have supported me and helped raise money for the poorest of the world’s poor, affected by climate change.”

The original idea for the ride was sparked by a map David’s son-in-law bought him with his house in the centre.

To keep him within lockdown restrictions, David’s daughter suggested gentle rides on every road on the map within five miles, which then stretched to 10 miles, after Boris Johnson did seven miles on his bike in London.

However, that wasn’t enough for the adventurous octogenarian, who then devised a cunning plan to extend the challenge.

The Rev David Post EMN-210930-162144001

His original plan was to complete the distance by October 31, but he covered the distance nine days before the lockdown restrictions ended in July.

He found cycling improved his health and kept him in good spirits during the lockdown, in spite of two tumbles over wobbly kerbs.

David’s donation pages will remain active until next Wednesday, October 13. To support him visit www.justgiving.com and search for David Post.