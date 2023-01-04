Milestone for Huttoft school and nursery after joining Horncastle Education Trust

A primary school and nursery on the coast have described joining Horncastle Education Trust as a ‘milestone’.

Headteacher-Mr-Davey with Chair-of-Governors Paul-Brewster-and-CEO-of-the-HET Sandra-James.

Huttoft Primary and Nursery School near Alford don’t expect any major changes in their day to day operation, but believe they will benefit from having the ‘collective strength and experience of the Trust’ behind them.

Children at five of the Trust’s schools enjoyed a special day of celebration to mark the Trust’s 4th birthday as well as the addition of thea new school.

Huttoft school joined pupils at Frithville and New York primary schools in Boston, and Banovallum and Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar schools in Horncastlein special assemblies, enjoyed party-themed food and had the chance to win ‘golden ticket’ prizes.

Every student at Huttoft was given a commemorative water bottle to mark the occasion while pupils, teachers and governors at all the schools also planted a ceremonial tree in their school grounds.

CEO of the Horncastle Education Trust Sandra James said: “Reaching our fourth anniversary is a significant milestone, and what better way to mark it than with the addition of a new school?”

Huttoft Primary and Nursery School Headteacher Damian Davey added: “It’s exactly what we need; it’s a small trust with the same family values that we hold dear here at Huttoft.

“Day to day we don’t anticipate seeing any massive changes – we’ve got the same uniform the same badge, the same staff – but we now also have the collective strength and experience of the trust behind us.

“Today is a big milestone in the school’s journey and we’re really excited about what the future will bring.”

Chairman of Governors and trustee of the Horncastle Education Trust Paul Brewster was invited to plant the tree in the school grounds.

He said: “It’s a great school but obviously it’s a small school in a rural village and being part of a bigger family will be a huge benefit as it will have a whole support network behind it.

