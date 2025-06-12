Milestone for new Travelodge hotel in Skegness as scaffolding is removed
As reported, developers of the hotel said in January that the project was on schedule for completion of the project by the summer.
First guests at the new 80-bed hotel are expected to check in around late June, they said.
However, according to the company website, bookings for the Travelodge Skegness Seafront open on September 1.
The Burney Group was granted planning permission to build a six-storey hotel and drive-through Starbucks cafe on the site in January 2023.
Building works began on the site of the former crazy golf course on South Parade in June last year. The land, which had been unused since 2018, and was bought for a pound by the developers, had been valued at £280,000.
