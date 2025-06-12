Milestone for new Travelodge hotel in Skegness as scaffolding is removed

By Chrissie Redford
Published 12th Jun 2025, 17:10 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Scaffolding has finally been removed from the new Travelodge hotel building in Skegness – but the official opening date has still not been confirmed.

As reported, developers of the hotel said in January that the project was on schedule for completion of the project by the summer.

First guests at the new 80-bed hotel are expected to check in around late June, they said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, according to the company website, bookings for the Travelodge Skegness Seafront open on September 1.

Scaffolding has been removed from the new Travelodge hotel in Skegness.placeholder image
Scaffolding has been removed from the new Travelodge hotel in Skegness.

The Burney Group was granted planning permission to build a six-storey hotel and drive-through Starbucks cafe on the site in January 2023.

Building works began on the site of the former crazy golf course on South Parade in June last year. The land, which had been unused since 2018, and was bought for a pound by the developers, had been valued at £280,000.

Related topics:TravelodgeStarbucks

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice