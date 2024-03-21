Milestone vote brings 336-acre urban extension for Skegness step closer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The news, delivered at an executive meeting of East Lindsey District Council in Horncastle, means the town is on the cusp of delivering hundreds of local jobs.

Projections undertaken by the Gateway team showcase the scheme will deliver employment benefits of £289.7 million, £20.5 million and £16 million in Gross Value Added (GVA) measurability for commercial, industrial and retail sector jobs.

The proposed Local Development Order is seeking to expedite the delivery of up to 1000 new homes and more than 49 acres of combined business, industrial and community space.

Situated to the west of the town, on land principally owned by Croftmarsh, with additional areas owned by the Scarbrough family, the Skegness Gateway scheme is set to breathe new life into an area of the Lincolnshire coast that drastically needs change in order to secure its future, boosting the local economy and providing the education and jobs for local people that will encourage them to stay in the area.

Sue Bowser of Croftmarsh, said: “This is a milestone moment for the people of Skegness and an important step in revitalising our town and community. It is a pathway for people to

carve a real future in the town, with employment, skills and learning opportunities all situated within one site, connected by an ambition to restore Skegness at the heart of East Midlands economic investment.

“Having farmed the land at Croftmarsh for 30 years, it was always hoped that it could eventually be used for development.

"Now, it’s a chance for prospective consultants, developers and investors to look more closely at our plans and be a part of transforming Skegness’ future.

"It will become a new home for thousands of families, a place of ambition and prosperity, with a lasting legacy for generations to come.”

As part of the proposals, the Skegness Gateway site also includes provision for a new crematorium, 78 acres of green open space, supported living options and a new local centre.

The scheme has garnered wide stakeholder and public support since its launch three years ago, following a series of engagement sessions and appearances at local community events.

Last November, it was described by Matt Warman, MP for Boston and Skegness as a catalyst to ‘allow people to gain the skills and knowledge they need to get the jobs they want.’

The scheme was also mentioned in the House of Commons as offering a ‘significant boon to local NHS services.’

Enabling works on the new Skegness TEC college, which is situated on the Skegness Gateway site, is already underway, following planning permission being granted in February last year.

Adrian Clarke, group vice principal for corporate services at TEC Partnership, said: “The new campus will provide fantastic opportunities for the local community to undertake courses in further and higher education and develop the skills the area needs for its future.”

Chris Baron, chair at Connected Coast, said: “We are seeing unprecedented investment in Skegness which is supporting the delivery of aspirational and transformational projects.

“The Skegness Gateway represents a further and significant opportunity to create much-needed facilities for the area and enhance Skegness for people who live and visit here.

“Together the opportunities, interventions, and investment - which includes the Towns Fund and the recently announced Long Term Plan for Towns - will bring long-term, sustainable benefits for Skegness which will be felt for generations to come.”

Councillor Steve Kirk, East Lindsey District Council portfolio holder for coastal economy, said: “I am delighted to see another positive step taken towards delivering this transformational piece of investment to Skegness and East Lindsey as a whole.

“By supporting these plans, we are helping to create new jobs, new education and skills development options, new homes and new opportunities for businesses and the local economy.

"This is yet another example that shows Skegness is a great place to live, work, play and invest.

“Alongside our ongoing Towns Fund and Levelling Up projects, the positive impact of these developments will be felt for generations to come, and I look forward to continuing to see them become a reality in the months and years ahead.”