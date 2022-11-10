Military charity medal for disabled young starlet
*Aspiring young actress with a disability receives medal from militarychildren’s charity *
A nine-year-old aspiring actress from Lincolnshire, whose Dad serves in the
British Army, has been awarded a medal by military children’s charity,
Little Troopers.
Isobel Johnson has been awarded ‘Little Trooper of the Month’ for
overcoming adversity and showing bravery and determination in the face of
several lifelong health conditions.
Isobel suffers from Cerebral Palsy, Scoliosis and Arthrogryposis Multiplex
Congenita (AMC), a condition that causes severe clubfoot, limits the
movement in her joints and means that both of her legs are permanently
dislocated. She requires a wheelchair to move around, has to wear ankle
foot braces all the time and needs to do physiotherapy several times a day
to keep her joints moving. In the last nine years, she has undergone seven
operations on her feet and spent many months in casts.
Last year, Isobel was struggling to come to terms with her disability and
went through a low period where she became depressed about not being able
to walk and keep up with her peers.
Encouraged by her friends and family, she made the decision to not let her
disability hold her back. She had already taken up Korean martial arts in
2020, and achieved a brown belt in Kuk Sool Won in June this year. She also
signed up to a talent agency and has done several modelling jobs for the
likes of Poundland, Aldi and Lego. She now hopes to become a famous actress
when she grows up.
Isobel has also made the brave decision not to go ahead with surgery to
help her to walk when she is older; the operation would be painful and
complicated and she would need further surgery later in life. This was a
very difficult decision to make because it affects her whole life.
Isobel’s Dad, Bradley, who nominated her for the award, explains: “We are
so proud of Isobel for how she has dealt with everything life has thrown at
her. Since taking up modelling, acting and martial arts, Isobel has grown
in confidence. She is very bubbly, and always wears a smile. Despite her
limited mobility, she is very active and she has learnt ways that she can
move around easily.”
“She is really proud of her military connection, so when I saw that Little
Troopers ran an award-scheme for military children, I decided to put her
forward. She is over the moon to have won and it has given her a real
boost.”
Isobel said “ I was very happy to hear that I had been awarded ‘Little
Trooper of the Month’. I feel very honoured to receive this award, despite
many others who are having difficulties.”
Isobel will receive a medal, certificate and a £50 cinema voucher from
Little Troopers and she’s planning to take her sister and brother, Grace
and Jack, to see ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’.
Louise Fetigan, founder of Little Troopers, said: “Our Little Trooper of
the Month scheme is all about recognising children who have been through
exceptional circumstances, so when we read Isobel’s nomination she was our
clear winner this month. We loved hearing about her sheer determination in
the face of adversity and her positive outlook for the future. We can’t
wait to spot her on our TV screens and we wish her the best of luck with
her acting career.”
Little Troopers is a registered charity supporting children who have
parents serving in the British Armed Forces. The charity provides parents
and schools with resources to use with military children, as well as
running programmes and initiatives that bring forces children together. In
addition, the charity has just launched a new Therapy Programme funded by
the National Lottery Community Fund that will provide one-to-one therapy
and group therapy sessions to children in need of additional support. For
more information visit www.littletroopers.net
