Villagers watched in horror when the Grade 1 listed Dobson's Mill was was tailwinded during Storm Ciara.

The sails started spinning the wrong way in 70mph winds and crashed to the ground damaging other parts of the heritage site.

Since then a local heritage group has been fundraising while the planning process to help return the windmill, which was built in 1844 with five sails – one more than normal – to its former glory was finalised

Malcolm Ringsell, treasurer of Burgh-le-Marsh Heritage Group at the re-opening of the heritage centre last year

Documents on Lincolnshire County Council's website, who own the mill, reveal plans for "renewal of the cap, sails, fan stage and fan with associated parts to match the broken elements".

Removal of the current roof is also included, cutting out the top level cement bedded brickwork to enable the kerb and its holding down bolts to be renewed, improving the detail of the kerb with better support under the parts to give a more reliable base for the cap, repair of cracks at 4th and 5th floor level on the south east face, and repainting the external walling in black is also included in the application.

Lincolnshire World last caught up with the Burgh le Marsh Heritage Group in Octover last year, whose bingo group were keeping the dream alive continuing to meet at the Bell Inn raising funds for good causes.

In May last year, they opened the new Les Osborne Heritage Room and the tearooms after renovation and roof repairs which have been open every Sunday since.

Ther aftermast of the storm.

Malcolm Ringsell, from the Burgh le Marsh Heritage Group, said they the group was "devastated" by the damage in 2020 but hoped the repairs would bring visitors back to the windmill.

""We estimate the sails will be back on the windmill in late 2025 or even 2026 because it takes so long to prepare the sails and check everything out,” he said.

"The best advert we've got is the sails going round. If the sails were going round, we could get people in to visit our wonderful mill,.”

James Sharples, from Lincolnshire County Council’s culture service, said: “Burgh le Marsh windmill is an important and valuable asset for the local community, and for the county’s heritage.