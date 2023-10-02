Register
​Millie & Ralph moves to Louth

​After a hugely successful first year in business, a Holton Le Clay business has relocated to bigger premises in Louth.
By Rachel Armitage
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 00:00 BST
Owners Charlotte and Ben Arscott with daughter, Millie Arscott, 6.Owners Charlotte and Ben Arscott with daughter, Millie Arscott, 6.
Owners Charlotte and Ben Arscott with daughter, Millie Arscott, 6.

​Charlotte and Ben Arscott celebrated their first birthday of their baby products business Millie & Ralph in March this year, and now have celebrated the grand opening of their new store in Louth.

The couple first launched Millie & Ralph – named after Amelia and her hamster Ralph – during the Covid-19 pandemic as an online business from a number of warehouses in Louth.

But then in 2022, the couple decided to expand the business to offer their services to families near Grimsby and open their own store after a property became available at Peacefield Business Park in Holton le Clay.

Owners Charlotte and Ben Arscott inside the new Millie & Ralph store in Louth. Photos: D.R.Dawson PhotographyOwners Charlotte and Ben Arscott inside the new Millie & Ralph store in Louth. Photos: D.R.Dawson Photography
Owners Charlotte and Ben Arscott inside the new Millie & Ralph store in Louth. Photos: D.R.Dawson Photography

But the business has proven so successful that they have now moved to Tattershall Way, on Fairfield Industrial Estate, and have now opened a Mamas and Papas concession store as well.

The business celebrated its grand opening in its new location on Saturday September 23, with exclusive offers, the chance to win prizes, free gifts, and more for prospective parents.

Charlotte said: “The relocation to Louth is already proving to be a huge success and the customer feedback in store has been amazing.

"The incorporation of our Mamas and Papas concession store is something we are also very excited about as we can showcase a wide range of their products in store.

"We pride ourselves on our personal service and being able to help parents or parents to be find exactly what they're looking for, whether that's a travel system, stroller, nursery furniture or even a coming home outfit for their little one."

To find out more about Millie & Ralph, visit their website at https://www.millieandralph.co.uk/