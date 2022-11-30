A million-selling novellist is coming to Woodhall Spa to sign copies of his new book.

Author Nick Louth.

Million-selling thriller writer Nick Louth will be signing copies of his newly-released title The Body in the Stairwell at The Book Fayre in Woodhall Spa.

Copies of many of his other books will be available, including some first editions of earlier works.

“It’s great to be supporting a marvellous independent bookshop like The Book Fayre," Nick said.

"So many of our independents have closed over the years, but there is nowhere better to browse and be welcomed into the world of books than amid the warmth and comfort of well-stocked shelves.”

The Body in the Stairwell is the tenth title in the DCI Gillard crime thriller series and sees wealthy property lawyer and money launderer Jonathan Hale back home in Surrey after a nightmare experience in a US jail, and the police have him under secret surveillance.

But Hale’s plea bargain has earned him the enmity of The Reptile, a notoriously cold-hearted gangster, now confined for life in a maximum-security jail in Arizona thanks to Hale, who has hidden his identity and installed security for his family. But what if The Reptile escapes?

For DCI Gillard it should be just another week at work, but before long he is involved in a desperate manhunt that will test him to his very limits.

"Reaction so far has been very positive, with many reviewers considering it to be the most edge-of-the-seat thriller in the entire series,” Nick added.

