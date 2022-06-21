Millions in Government funding confirmed for Mablethorpe

The confirmations mean that in Mablethorpe, the Colonnade at Sutton on Sea will be redeveloped, and the town will get a new leisure centre and digital learning complex – while the town centre will also benefit from improvements.

The projects have been given the green light after the Connected Coast Town Deal Board submitted business cases to the government.

The approval is part of the process for accessing the Towns Fund investment, which was announced in 2021, with Mablethorpe agreeing a town deal worth £23.9m, and Skegness will also receive £24.5m.

Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth and Horncastle said: “I am delighted that these projects have been given the stamp of approval by the Government. This significant milestone brings us closer to shovels being in the ground. The Mablethorpe Towns Deal will bring landmark investment to Mablethorpe and the surrounding area providing new services and attractions. I will continue to work on progressing these projects and those still being considered by Government. I thank all those involved with delivering these projects.”

Councillor Craig Leyland, Leader of East Lindsey District Council said: “I am delighted that we have been given the go-ahead by Government for these projects. These will be incredible investments in our towns, with partnerships formed with other organisations.

“Exciting things are to come and I am really looking forward to these progressing and come to life for the benefit and enjoyment of our local communities and the millions of visitors we welcome to our district for many years to come.”

The Colonnade at Sutton on Sea will be redeveloped as part of the fund, with a landmark building constructed that will introduce a new café, restaurant, gallery and exhibition spaces alongside new day let beach huts and seasonal overnight lodges after £4.1m Towns Fund grant award was approved for this project.

And, a new purpose-built leisure centre and digital learning complex is set to be developed on the site of the current Station Sports Centre in Mablethorpe.

In addition, Mablethorpe town centre will be transformed through a programme of shopfront and building repairs and improvements, and public realm enhancements.

Greg Pickup, Chief Executive of Heritage Lincolnshire, said: “This unparalleled investment in Mablethorpe’s heritage demonstrates that Lincolnshire's rich history can and should be at the forefront of future growth in our county. I am delighted to see that the Town Deal proposal for Mablethorpe recognises the need to support our struggling town centres and high streets, which are crucial to the country's recovery from Covid and its future growth. I am enormously proud of the hard work of my team, whose efforts alongside that of a broad partnership, including East Lindsey District Council have helped secure a frankly staggering sum for heritage in Mablethorpe. This once-in-a-generation investment truly will transform the town centre and ensure that Mablethorpe’s heritage assets are fit for the future and available to all.”

Finally, with the National Trust, a sustainable visitor hub with a range of accessible facilities will be developed to enhance explorations of the Sandilands Nature Reserve and the local area.