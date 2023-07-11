A family-run Lincolnshire business has expanded into Nottingham, with the launch of a brand new 18-hole adventure golf.

The Dinosaurs of Jurassic Cove Adventure Golf roared for the first time earlier this month as the city’s newest family attraction created by Skegness company Teen Spirit Limited..

Anyone passing the construction site in Stockhill Lane in the last few months will undoubtedly have seen some of the prehistoric creatures already, such as the five-metre-tall T-Rex.

As well as a huge gushing waterfall that cascades into a lagoon, visitors will find six dinosaurs, from the giant T-Rex which roars and breathes, right down to a baby Triceratops.

Along with 18 of the challenging holes of mini golf, Jurassic Cove also offers its own café serving hot & cold food and drinks as well as ample free parking.

The mini-golf course follows the opening of Teen Spirit’s Jurassic Falls at Skegness Aquarium in 2021.

“We’ve purposely made the course very lifelike so visitors will get a true immersive experience, like taking a step back in time. In building the new 18-hole site, we’re extremely proud to be supporting the local community by creating three full-time jobs and further part-time vacancies during the summer,” said Chief Executive Officer Charlton Cooper.

The course opened this weekend to much fanfare, welcoming hundreds of visitors.

Teen Spirit Limited is based is Skegness and in addition to Skegness Aquarium oversees ventures such as Skegness Tower Cinema and BJ’s Family Showbar in Ingoldmells.

For more details about the Dinosaurs of Jurassic Cove Adventure Golf and tickets, visit the website at jurassiccove.co.uk. Information about Skegness Aquarium is available at skegness-aquarium.uk