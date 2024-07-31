Evergreens Miniarture Railway at Keal Cotes, near Spilsby, has been successful in bidding for one of the final GRASSroots awards - part of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The Government cash is backing worthy causes in South Holland, Boston Borough and East Lindsey, which form the South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership.

A total of £612,078 has been shared across the sub-region with East Lindsey receiving £272,656, South Holland £235,981 and the Boston area £103,441.

Evergreens Miniature Railway CIO, having worked hard to establish their railway on its new site at Dawn Bank over the last few years, recognised that there was more they could do to make the railway and its trains an experience available to a wider range of abilities.

A project plan was formulated to make the railway more accessible through installing a new wheelchair friendly path, expanding toilet provision with a disabled access toilet, station shelter improvements and ground reinforcing.

Added to this will be a brand new carriage for the 7¼ inch gauge track designed and constructed to take the majority of wheelchairs. Thus allowing a more diverse range of people to access the activity, including those with babies and young children in buggies.

Treasurer Richard Barnes said “Having written the grant I am beyond thrilled at this news, and can hardly believe it. I thank YMCA Lincolnshire for their guidance, advice and comments which helped us so much.

"This award means so much to Evergreens and the announcement could not have come at a better time.

"We can now get these plans underway and, hopefully, have the majority completed and in place before the end of the year.

"It would be great to start the 2025 season off being open to all abilities.”

1 . IMG_20240629_113800.jpg The funding will be used to make the railway more accessible.Photo: Submitted

2 . IMG_20240706_142919.jpg All aboard - Evergreens Miniature Railway.Photo: Submitted

3 . IMG_20240706_150326.jpg It is hoped the proposals will be operational by the start of the 2025 season.Photo: Submitted