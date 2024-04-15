Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over a year has passed since the Home Office revealed its plan to repurpose the former airbase near Lincoln as a centre for asylum seekers awaiting processing.

This centre was originally intended to house up to 2,000 migrants. However, recent updates have confirmed that the capacity has been reduced to 800, although an extra 300 beds can be made available should the influx of small boats to British shores exceed expectations.

The news sparked local outrage as the plans threatened to derail a £300 million redevelopment deal from Scampton Holdings Ltd.

Ministers are working with West Lindsey District Council on Scampton compromise

This ambitious project aimed to transform the site into a landmark destination, featuring the UK’s first Red Arrows Visitor Centre, a Living Aviation Museum Tourist Attraction, and situating the site as a central hub within the A46 Midlands Aerospace Corridor.

In March, representatives from the West Lindsey District Council (WLDC) engaged in discussions with Tom Pursglove, the Minister of State for the Home Office, to deliberate on the future use of the site.

The talks aimed at finding a middle ground that would permit the proposed redevelopment plans to move forward.

An agreement regarding the site’s future is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.

Mr Pursglove, the MP for Corby and East Northamptonshire, said: “Our asylum system is under unprecedented pressure, brought about by a significant increase in dangerous and illegal journeys which has resulted in a greater need for asylum accommodation sites, not least as we continue to close asylum hotels.

“The government recognises the historical value and potential of RAF Scampton, which is why we’ve agreed to use the site for housing asylum seekers for the shortest time possible.