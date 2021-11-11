‘Minor injuries’ after Lincolnshire school bus crash

The overturned school bus this morning. (Photo: Lincolnshire Police)

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of an overturned Stagecoach school bus on Meadow Lane, North Hykeham, at 8.29am today (November 11).

“Meadow Lane and Brant Road were closed as a result to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

“A 12-year-old boy sustained a broken arm during the incident, and a 14-year-old girl was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Parents and guardians were advised against travelling to the scene and to make their way to St. Christopher’s School on Hykeham Road as the arranged rendezvous point.”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Midlands added: “Our immediate thoughts are with the children involved and their families.

“We are giving the police our full support in helping to investigate and establish the circumstances of the incident.”

At 12.45pm today, Lincolnshire Police later confirmed that, contrary to earlier reports, the bus did not ‘overturn’ and the road has now reopened.

They added: “We’d like to thank our officers, the East Midlands Ambulance Service, Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue, Stagecoach, and St. Christopher’s School for their help and support.”