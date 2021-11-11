‘Minor injuries’ after Lincolnshire school bus overturns

The overturned school bus this morning. (Photo: Lincolnshire Police)

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of an overturned Stagecoach school bus on Meadow Lane, North Hykeham, at 8.29am today (November 11).

“Meadow Lane and Brant Road were closed as a result to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

“A 12-year-old boy sustained a broken arm during the incident, and a 14-year-old girl was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Parents and guardians were advised against travelling to the scene and to make their way to St. Christopher’s School on Hykeham Road as the arranged rendezvous point.”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Midlands added: “Our immediate thoughts are with the children involved and their families.

“We are giving the police our full support in helping to investigate and establish the circumstances of the incident.”