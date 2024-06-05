Minute's silence for airman at Friskney Village Show - and other events
Organisers have requested visitors will respect the request to pay tribute to Squadron Leader Mark Long and his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.
BBFM has been grounded since the tragedy and he minute’s silence will take place at 3.30pm.
The popular annual free show in the UK’s largest village near the coast takes place on Sunday, June 9, with a full programme of events.
Already it has had the public talking after a decision was made not to allow dogs on the field this year.
However, this was clearly not popular with dog owners and following talks between organisers and the trustees of the field they will be permitted with a plea to keep their pooches on leads and clear any mess.
Entertainment includes Friskney Primary School Choir, Top Limitz Dance Academy, Wainfleet Warriors and a classic vehicle exhibition.
Other events taking place in the area are:
Thursday
The Comedy Network, Embassy Theatre, Grand Parade, Skegness, 7.30pm.
Friday
Dreamboys, Embassy Theatre, Grand Parade, Skegness, 7.30pm.
Saturday
Jools Holland, Embassy Theatre, Grand Parade, Skegness, 7.30pm.
Saturday
World Ocean Day beach cleans – 10am Winthorpe (ramp by The View); and 1pm Skegness North Beach (ramp near Xsite).
Sunday
Farmer Browns Open Sunday, Huttoft, 12noon. Held in conjuction with Open Farm Sunday. Meet the animals, take a tractor and trailer ride, browse craft stalls, eat in our cafe or at the BBQ/Hog Roast, enjoy a drink at the Young Farmers’ licenced bar and relax while the kids play on bouncy castles.
Monday
Mosquito Photography Day, Lincolnshire Aviation Museum, 9.30am tp 4pm
Wednesday, June 12
Bike Night, Lincolnshire Aviation Museum. Lancaster taxy run at 8pm.
