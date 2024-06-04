A minutes silence is to take place during the time scheduled for a BBMF flyover at Friskney Village Show in memory of the airman who tragically died when the Spitfire he was flying crashed.

Organisers have requested visitors will respect the request to pay tribute to Squadron Leader Mark Long and his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.

The popular annual free show in the UK’s largest village near the coast takes place on Sunday, June 9, with a full programme of events.

Already it has had the public talking after a decision was made not to allow dogs on the field this year.

However, this was clearly not popular with dog owners and following talks between organisers and the trustees of the field they will be permitted with a plea to keep their pooches on leads and clear any mess.

Entertainment includes Friskney Primary School Choir, Top Limitz Dance Academy, Wainfleet Warriors and a classic vehicle exhibition.

Other events taking place in the area are:

Thursday

The Comedy Network, Embassy Theatre, Grand Parade, Skegness, 7.30pm.

Friday

Dreamboys, Embassy Theatre, Grand Parade, Skegness, 7.30pm.

Saturday

Jools Holland, Embassy Theatre, Grand Parade, Skegness, 7.30pm.

Sunday

Farmer Browns Open Sunday, Huttoft, 12noon. Held in conjuction with Open Farm Sunday. Meet the animals, take a tractor and trailer ride, browse craft stalls, eat in our cafe or at the BBQ/Hog Roast, enjoy a drink at the Young Farmers licenced bar and relax while the kids play on bouncy castles.

Monday

Mosquito Photography Day, Lincolnshire Aviation Museum, 9.30am tp 4pm

Wednesday, June 12