Misconduct hearing for former Gainsborough police officer who stole colleague's £200 jacket

During a misconduct hearing at Lincolnshire Police HQ in Nettleham, it was heard that former PC Kevin Darby 1034, who was stationed at Gainsborough, stole a black police issue Arktis jacket from a fellow officer on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

When the colleague returned to the locker room to collect her jacket, she discovered it was missing, and the car key that had been in its pocket was now in her locker.

On Tuesday, November 7, Darby arrived at work wearing a similar jacket to the one that had been taken. When questioned, he claimed to have bought it in Leicester over the weekend.

An accelerated misconduct hearing was held at Force Headquarters, Nettleham

However, after reviewing CCTV footage, Darby was seen leaving the station with a large item under his arm from the area where the jacket had been stolen. This led to his arrest for theft.

Subsequent DNA testing on the jacket revealed traces from both Darby and the officer from whom it had been stolen, resulting in charges being filed against the former PC.

Darby pleaded guilty to theft at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 15. He received a community order and was also required to pay costs and a victim surcharge.

Although the former PC was absent from his misconduct hearing, Force Solicitor Liz Briggs argued that his actions amounted to gross misconduct and breached standards of professional behaviour.

She stated: “It’s unacceptable for police officers responsible for enforcing the law to break the law.”

After deliberating on the findings, newly-appointed Chief Constable Paul Gibson stated that Darby would have been dismissed had he not already resigned from Lincolnshire Police on Thursday, January 4. He has also been placed on the College of Policing’s barred list.

He remarked: “The finding of such a breach of integrity and honesty brings into question the officer’s ability to carry out their professional duties and must be considered at the most serious end of the spectrum.

“I know there will be harm to the officer who was the victim of the theft which left the individual in a very difficult position. I commend their actions to report the issue and to take proactive steps to ensure the events were investigated.