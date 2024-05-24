Miss Skegness International rides high – on Millennium roller coaster!
Remé Osbourne had been broadcating live with the Skegness Standard from the RNLI Station when she heard about Fantasy Island’s special celebration for ‘Millie’ during the milestone week.
Fantasy Island entertainments manager Danielle Stoakes had been telling viewers what’s on over the Bank Holiday and invited Remé down for a free ride ride.
"I love roller coasters and couldn’t resist the opportunity to go along,” said Remé, who didn’t let the rainy day put her off.
"We had party hats and poppers and did a countdown to wish Millie happy brirthday.
"The ride was amazing – I had a wonderful morning.”
After the rain made rides difficult on Wednesday and the wind closed it yesterday, , Fantasy Island is continuing its offer today (Friday).
Now Remé’s feet are firmly back on the ground, the 19-year-old pageant queen is busy fundraising for the RNLI in the May Day Mile.
"The RNLI is one of my main charities and so I was really excited to go along there for the Skegness Standard broadcast,” she said.
Remé, who works at Golden Palm Resort in Chapel St Leonard’s as a ‘superstar’ on the entertainments team, recently made it to the Miss International UK grand finals and is pleased how far she got in the competition. She remains Miss Skegness International though and plans to re-enter the Miss International UK next year.
“It’s an inclusive beauty pageant we’re it promotes today’s women and their achievements whether that be in their job, fundraising events or any other work they have done,” she explained.
"All the girls involved either represent a city or town where they go on to compete for the title of miss international UK.
"Whoever wins then has the chance to compete for Miss International in Tokyo, which is one of the top four pageants in the world.
“I had never done any sort of pageantry before and one day I happened to come across Miss International UK.
“I thought why not have a shot never really believing I would get through so when I received the news I was very shocked”
- You can support Remé’s Mayday Mile here. Miss international UK is Sponsored by Angel Forever and associated with The Dress Studio. It provides a platform for contestants to showcase their elegance and poise.
