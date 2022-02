Evie has been missing from the Louth area since Friday EMN-220221-065300001

She was last seen in the Welton Le Wold area on Friday evening (February 18).

Evie is white, 5ft 6” tall, with a slim build and shoulder length hair.

She may be wearing a white puffa jacket and jeans.

She may have travelled to the Lincoln area via bus.